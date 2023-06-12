Michiganders urged to take precautions against mosquito bites as they’ve tested positive for virus

Michiganders are being urged to take precautions against mosquitos bites as the recently collected mosquitos in Saginaw County have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories (MDHHSBOL).

The mosquitos are the first infected detected for any virus in 2023, which is why residents are being reminded that the best way to protect themselves against JCV and other mosquito-borne illnesses, including eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV) is to prevent bites entirely.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions, such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitos are present if possible, and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites.”

Bites carry the risk of spreading diseases to people and animals.

The current dry weather conditions have limited the number of biting conditions; spring mosquitos that emerged in early May are still active in portions of Michigan, especially in areas with large tracts of woodland habitat.

JCV has sickened six Michiganders in 2021 and one in 2022. There were 12 cases of WNV in 2022 as well.

The JCV virus spreads to people through bites from only infected mosquitoes, with most cases occurring from late spring through late fall.

Symptoms include fever, headache, and fatigue. In rare cases, the virus could cause severe brain and spinal cord disease, including encephalitis and meningitis.

Testing for the virus is offered to improve the detection and notification of mosquito-borne viruses.

These are the following steps to follow to avoid mosquito-borne diseases:

Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites

Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitos outside

Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, and other water-holding containers where mosquitos can lay eggs

“Mosquitoes may seem like a small nuisance, but they can spread deadly diseases like West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis through their bites,” said Mike Philip, Michigan Department of Agriculture Rural Development (MDARD) Pesticide and Plant Pest Management division director. “Michiganders can help limit the risk of disease outbreaks by developing a mosquito prevention strategy to reduce pest populations.”

Follow these steps to protect animals: