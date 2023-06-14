41-year-old woman arrested for delivering methamphetamine, several other charges in Traverse City

A 41-year-old woman was arrested for delivering methamphetamine and several other charges in Traverse City.

The incident occurred Friday (June 9) at 4:26 a.m. when Michigan State Police (MSP) Traverse City Post stopped a vehicle on 14th Street near Division for driving in the wrong direction in the oncoming travel lane.

A 31-year-old woman from Rapid City was identified as the vehicle’s driver.

The 41-year-old woman from Traverse City was in the passenger seat, making furtive movements while holding a crack pipe. Officials say the passenger had another crack pipe in her jacket.

After further investigation, troopers found a plastic bag with several grams of crack cocaine, another bag containing oxycodone and methadone pills, and another bag with an unknown white powdery substance, which led to her arrest.

After arriving at the jail garage, another bag of crack cocaine was found in her pant pocket, leading to a search by a female corrections officer.

The search found that the 41-year-old woman was concealing additional drugs, including a large bag of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and suspected heroin, with many being packaged for distribution.

The total amount of drugs seized during the investigation was approximately 33.8 grams (cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin).

Officials say the 41-year-old woman faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of schedule two controlled substances, and smuggling drugs/contraband into a jail.