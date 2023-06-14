Fire seriously damages Kerby’s Koney Island in Southfield

A fire broke out overnight at a Kerby's Koney Island in Southfield. The interior of the restaurant was significantly damaged and will likely have to be completely replaced. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A fire broke out inside a Kerby’s Koney Island restaurant in Southfield early Wednesday morning, significantly damaging the building’s interior.

Investigators were still working to identify the cause of the Wednesday, June 14, blaze that overtook the popular diner on Northwestern Highway, near the intersection of 10 Mile and Evergreen roads. The building’s exterior appeared mostly unaffected, apart from at least one broken window, but the fire nearly ruined everything inside the restaurant.

Southfield fire investigators spent most of their time in the restaurant’s kitchen on Wednesday morning, according to our crews at the scene. It is possible they were examining the fire’s point of origin, but few details have been confirmed by officials at this time.

The restaurant will be closed for the foreseeable future. Extensive interior repairs would be necessary before reopening.

It does not appear that anyone was injured in the fire.