MDOT workers find damaged trailer, its contents in median on SB I-75 near MM 286

Workers from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) found a damaged trailer and its contents in the median of southbound I-75 near MM 286.

The small aluminum utility trailer, approximately three feet by five feet, was found on Monday (June 5).

Officials say they believe the trailer had broken free from a vehicle while being towed.

The trailer was transporting an eight-cylinder motor that was most likely removed at a junkyard.

If you are the owner or know who it belongs to, contact the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.