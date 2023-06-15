Saginaw woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize from Michigan Lottery

SAGINAW, Mich. – A Saginaw woman won a $100,000 Powerball prize in the Michigan Lottery on June 5, they announced on Thursday.

The winner, Cheryl Marx, matched four white balls and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. The Power Play doubled the prize.

“The morning after the drawing, I called the winning numbers hotline and wrote down the winning Powerball numbers,” Marx said. “When I looked my ticket over, I thought I’d won $50,000 and I was thrilled.”

Marx bought the winning ticket for $2 at Tobacco & Liquor 1 in Saginaw. She plans to use the money on home improvements, and to help her friends and family.

“I took my ticket to the Lottery office in Saginaw to cash it, and when they told me it was actually a $100,000 winner, I was a wreck. I was so excited about winning that I forgot I added the Power Play to my ticket. I am still in disbelief that I won $100,000”

The last Powerball jackpot was won on April 19, and totaled $252.6 million. The current jackpot is $366 million.

Lottery players can watch live Powerball drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. by clicking here.