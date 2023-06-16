Detroit police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Maria Torres was last seen Monday (June 5) at 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Van Dyke.
Torres left her residence and did not return home.
According to her caretaker, she suffers from Schizophrenia.
|Maria Torres
|Details
|Age
|50
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|190 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.