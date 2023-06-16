Detroit police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Maria Torres was last seen Monday (June 5) at 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Van Dyke.

Torres left her residence and did not return home.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from Schizophrenia.

Maria Torres Details Age 50 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 190 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

