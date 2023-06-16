Manistee police investigating shootings at multiple crime scenes; 2 injured

MANISTEE, Mich. – Police in a Northern Michigan community are investigating shootings at multiple crime scenes.

The city of Manistee issued an alert at 2:02 p.m. on Friday. Officials said police were investigating multiple shootings in the city and the suspect, or suspects, were still at large. Residents were asked to remain indoors.

Just after 3 p.m., the city said investigators were “working an active event involving a shooting that took place.” Officials said there are multiple crime scenes and asked residents to avoid those areas.

The crime scenes are in the areas of 5th and Hancock streets; 8th and Kosciusko streets; The 300 block of Second Street; and 9th and Vine streets.

Two people are being treated for injuries. Officials closed City Hall as a precaution.

Police provided a description for one suspect. He is described as a tall man with a thin build and has dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and Jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 911.

The following alert was sent to residents at 2:02 p.m. on Friday:

“Authorities are investigating multiple shootings in the City of Manistee. Suspect(s) are still at large. Residents are being asked to stay indoors if possible as situation is still ongoing.

“Suspect description: Tall, black male with thin build and dreadlocks. Last seen in a green hoodie and jeans. If you have any information you are being asked to contact 911.”