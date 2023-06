It was 26 years ago this week that Michael Jordan beat the Utah Jazz while he had the flu in game 5 of the 1997 finals. And this week, the shoes he wore for that game were auctioned off for $1,380,000.

After the game, Jordan signed and gave the shoes to Jazz Ballboy Preston Truman. He had befriended Jordan by bringing him applesauce before the game.

Truman held the shoes for 15 years and sold them to an auction house for $105,000. Jordan had 38 points in that game, and the Bulls won it all in six.