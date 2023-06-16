New mobile museum travels to Port Huron to discuss essential part of our history

A new mobile museum is making its way across the area with a look at an essential part of our history. Local 4 visited the latest stop of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum in Port Huron Friday (June 16) to show how impactful the exhibit really is.

What makes the exhibit so powerful is the horror of the imagery. It’s raw, and it’s tough to look at.

It’s part of our history, and some people are working hard to pretend it didn’t happen by trying to keep it from being taught.

We watched the exhibit’s impact on people of all ages, which made it so important to see firsthand.

Click here to see if the museum will visit you and book an exhibit for your organization.