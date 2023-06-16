69º

New mobile museum travels to Port Huron to discuss essential part of our history

What makes the exhibit so powerful is the horror of the imagery

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A new mobile museum is making its way across the area with a look at an essential part of our history. Local 4 visited the latest stop of the Black History 101 Mobile Museum in Port Huron Friday (June 16) to show how impactful the exhibit really is.

What makes the exhibit so powerful is the horror of the imagery. It’s raw, and it’s tough to look at.

It’s part of our history, and some people are working hard to pretend it didn’t happen by trying to keep it from being taught.

We watched the exhibit’s impact on people of all ages, which made it so important to see firsthand.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Click here to see if the museum will visit you and book an exhibit for your organization.

Paula Tutman is an Emmy award-winning journalist who came to Local 4 in 1992.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021.

