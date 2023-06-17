Zipper Method: The correct way to merge in traffic

DETROIT – What’s the right way to merge in traffic? Local 4′s Jason Colthorp has the answer.

In 2019 he took to social media to point out the flawed way of merging while approaching construction by discussing the Zipper Method. We’re sharing this article again because some of you still need a reminder.

When a lane is closed in a construction zone, a zipper merge occurs when motorists use both lanes of traffic until reaching the defined merge area, and then alternate in “zipper” fashion into the open lane.

When most drivers see the first “lane closed ahead” sign in a work zone, they slow too quickly and move to the lane that will continue through the construction area. This driving behavior can lead to unexpected and dangerous lane switching, serious crashes, and road rage.

Zipper merging, however, benefits individual drivers as well as the public at large. Research shows that these dangers decrease when motorists use both lanes until reaching the defined merge area and then alternate in “zipper” fashion into the open lane.

The Zipper Method is actually something that comes from law enforcement: