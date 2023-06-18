Planned DTE Energy power outage in Oakland County begins tonight: What to know

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Thousands of DTE Energy customers will be without power for eight hours on Sunday night while the company works to repair equipment damaged during ice storms.

The outage will begin Sunday, June 18, at 10 p.m. and will last for eight hours. Residents in Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, Birmingham, and Bloomfield Township, are expected to be impacted by the outage.

According to a statement shared with city officials, the Westchester DTE Energy substation in Bloomfield Township was damaged during the February ice storms. All permanent repairs have been made except for one piece of equipment.

According to the company, because of the nature of the work, DTE Energy will need to de-energize the entire substation. If it were to remain energized it would be a hazard to their workers.

“We will be sending a voice message to all affected customers using the phone number that they’ve provided to us. We’ve also made contact with schools and our larger customers so that they are aware of the work we are doing (for instance, we have already notified Kroger, Plum Market, Oakland Hills, Country Day and others),” The city of Bingham Farms quoted DTE Energy on its website.

DTE Energy is encouraging residents affected by the outage to unplug televisions, computers, and other sensitive electronics to prevent damage while the power is being restored.