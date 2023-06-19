Man with knife, woman who gave fake name arrested for violations in Michigan construction zone

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A man carrying a knife and a woman who gave police a fake name were both arrested after their car was pulled over for violations in a Michigan construction zone.

Michigan State Police troopers made the traffic stop Wednesday, June 14, in an active construction zone on South Division Street in Traverse City.

Officials said the driver, a 42-year-old Interlochen man, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, driving on a suspended or revoked license -- second subsequent offense, and operating without insurance.

He was also on felony probation out of Grand Traverse County, troopers said.

His passenger, a 40-year-old Interlochen woman, provided a fake name out of New York and was arrested for felony identity theft and felony possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

She also had a felony probation violation out of Grand Traverse County.

Both were taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, pending arraignment.