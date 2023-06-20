Grosse Pointe Woods driver charged with killing teacher who was changing tire on I-94

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Grosse Pointe Woods woman has been charged with killing a teacher who was changing a tire on the shoulder of I-94.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. June 13 on eastbound I-94 near Beaufait Street in Harper Woods.

Police said a 23-year-old Roseville man, later identified as Connor McMahon, a teacher at Fraser High School, was on the right shoulder of the freeway trying to change a flat tire.

He was struck by Brooke Lynn Denise Charles, 25, of Grosse Pointe Woods, who drunkenly drove her car off the roadway, according to authorities. When medical officials arrived at the scene, they determined McMahon had been killed in the collision.

Charles fled the crash scene and was later arrested by Harper Woods police after a short foot chase, officials said. A blood draw was taken at St. John’s Hospital.

Police said Charles also injured a Harper Woods officer and bit a Michigan State Police trooper while in custody.

On Saturday, Charles was arraigned on charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death, and assaulting/resisting a police officer.

She is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

“A series of horrible -- and allegedly criminal -- decisions by now defendant Charles led her to being charged with numerous offenses,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The evidence will show that she caused the death of Connor McMahon, a much beloved teacher. The messaging about drinking and driving has been around for decades. It cannot be repeated enough.”

The probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 28.