Woman charged with hitting, killing man who was changing tire on shoulder of I-94

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Macomb County woman has been charged with hitting and killing a man who was on the shoulder of I-94 changing a flat tire in Harper Woods.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile and Vernier roads.

Officials said a 23-year-old Roseville man was on the right shoulder of the freeway trying to change a flat tire when a 25-year-old Clinton Township woman crashed into his car.

The Roseville man was killed in the collision, according to authorities.

After the crash, the woman fled the scene, police said. She was arrested by Harper Woods police after a short foot chase.

She bit an officer while in custody, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers took the woman to St. John’s Hospital for a blood draw.

On Friday, Wayne County prosecutors charged the woman with operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in impairment or death, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury.

Video arraignment is scheduled for Saturday.