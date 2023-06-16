70º

Traffic

Woman charged with hitting, killing man who was changing tire on shoulder of I-94

25-year-old Clinton Township woman charged in crash that killed 23-year-old Roseville man

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Harper Woods, Wayne County, Clinton Township, Roseville, Macomb County
Lines painted on the center of a road. (Pexels)

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A Macomb County woman has been charged with hitting and killing a man who was on the shoulder of I-94 changing a flat tire in Harper Woods.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile and Vernier roads.

Officials said a 23-year-old Roseville man was on the right shoulder of the freeway trying to change a flat tire when a 25-year-old Clinton Township woman crashed into his car.

The Roseville man was killed in the collision, according to authorities.

After the crash, the woman fled the scene, police said. She was arrested by Harper Woods police after a short foot chase.

She bit an officer while in custody, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers took the woman to St. John’s Hospital for a blood draw.

On Friday, Wayne County prosecutors charged the woman with operating while intoxicated causing death, failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in impairment or death, and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury.

Video arraignment is scheduled for Saturday.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email