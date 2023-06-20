Here’s how rent hikes are squeezing some tenants out in Metro Detroit

We’ve seen it happening more and more since the pandemic began, but now some say rental prices are rising so much they may be forced out, which is why a Metro Detroit senior reached out to Help Me Hank worried after her dramatic rate hike.

The renter said she was on a fixed income.

“I’m on a fixed income of $1,028, and if rent is $874, where does that leave me,” said Gwendolyn Plowden.

Plowden was worried. She says she just learned her rent was rising not a few dollars but by a lot.

“My rent was $650 in 2021,” Plowden said. “They made it $715. Now they tell me $874.”

The dramatic increase affects her bottom line. The concern is that she won’t have the cash for necessities.

“To buy food and clothing and stuff like that,” Plowden said.

Local 4 went to management looking for answers.