WARREN, Mich. – Macomb County officials are announcing charges against a Warren police officer for using excessive force at the jail.

The officer is expected to face multiple charges stemming from the use of force on June 13, according to authorities.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. You can watch live in the stream above.