Man responsible for bizarre gas station situation on Detroit’s east side surrenders without incident

DETROIT – Officials have arrested the man in connection to the bizarre gas station incident that drew police and the bomb squad on Detroit’s east side.

The initial incident occurred Monday (June 19) at the Speedway gas station on East Jefferson Avenue and I-375 near downtown.

Officials say the man parked his car at the gas pump, got out of his car, and set some rags on fire, catching the clerk’s attention.

The clerk came outside with a fire extinguisher and ultimately put the fire out before calling 911.

When police were called, the driver fled on foot but was later spotted running toward Local 4′s Tim Pamplin’s truck, and luckily police were in hot pursuit when they made the arrest.

Officials said he left his vehicle and initially got away, but he wanted to get a look at his handy work, so he decided to come back to the scene.

Pamplin was not harmed and is OK.