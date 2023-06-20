Hazmat, bomb squad respond to bizarre situation at gas station on Detroit’s east side

Officials were responding to a hazmat situation at the Speedway gas station on Detroit’s east side. They were initially responding to a possible car fire at the gas station, but when they arrived, instead of a fire, they saw several propane tanks alongside a car, sparking the bomb squad to respond.

DETROIT – Officials were responding to a hazmat situation at the Speedway gas station on Detroit’s east side.

They were initially responding to a possible car fire at the gas station, but when they arrived, instead of a fire, they saw several propane tanks alongside a car, sparking the bomb squad to respond.

The hazmat incident occurred Monday (June 19) at 7:38 p.m. at the Speedway gas station in the 711 block of East Jefferson Avenue near Chrysler Drive.

Detroit Fire Department Chief James Harris spoke on the situation.

“We got a call at approximately 7:38 p.m. about a possible fire,” said Harris. “Luckily, when we arrived on the scene, there wasn’t a fire, but there were accelerants by a car at the Speedway gas station on East Jefferson and I-75.”

The vehicle was spotted near a gas pump with a number of gas cans and propane tanks, which drew the attention of the Detroit Fire Department.

Officials said when they arrived, the vehicle’s driver was nowhere to be found.

The Detroit Police Department, the Detroit Fire Department, and the arson team are investigating, as they don’t want anything to catch on fire or explode.

“You could never be too cautious as you want to make sure that the citizens are safe,” Harris said. “Right now, there’s no threat to the public. DFD is on the scene as well as our arson team is on the scene just making sure the public is safe.”

Right now, there is no threat to the public.