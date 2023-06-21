The FBI took a visit to Local 4 to discuss the rise in sextortion cases that are occurring in the United States.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent from FBI Detroit spoke to Local 4 about the rise in Sextortion cases in Michigan

Sextortion cases are on the rise in Michigan. The online scheme lures teenagers and young adults to provide nude pictures.

Then they are extorted and highly pressured for money to prevent the pictures from being released to others, including friends and family.

Vince Ruiz, Supervisory Special Agent from the FBI Detroit Office, spoke to Rhonda Walker and Jason Colthorp on Local 4 News at 7 a.m. about the rise in cases, how they work, and how parents can talk to their children.

Read: Extended interview: Parents speak about teen son’s suicide in Michigan sextortion case