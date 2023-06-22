Metro Detroit golf pro says he’s ready for his big shot ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Next week the PGA comes to Detroit with the Rocket Mortgage Classic. With names like Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Colin Morikawa. There will be plenty of guys to follow. Jamie Edmonds introduces us to one player with local ties who's easy to root for.

DETROIT – Kyle Martin is a Grand Rapids native, a University of Michigan grad, and has worked at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods for 13 years.

His day-to-day consists of teaching and coordinating member golf schedules. It doesn’t leave a lot of time for golf himself, but, he showed back in August at the Michigan PGA Professional Championship, he’s still got it.

“I won by one stroke,” said Martin.

The win meant Martin was awarded a sponsor’s exemption in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

“The play at the highest level, that is where you want to be to test your game,” Martin said.

So, as he works his day job, he also has to find time to practice and then play next week with the pros.

“I don’t get to practice like those guys with my obligations at the club,” Martin said. “We’ll see what happens. I hit it plenty long to be dangerous, and if my putter gets hot, we’ll see.”

Martin will have quite the following at Detroit Golf Club next week, including family, friends, and a large contingent from Lochmoor Club.

“Chef Tyler set up a bus for members to go, beers included,” Martin said.

“The goal is to make the cut and then see what happens.”

Michael Block just became a club pro hero at the PGA Championship; maybe Martin could be next. He sure hopes so.