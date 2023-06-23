Detroit man charged with pouring gasoline inside gas station, lighting it on fire with blowtorch

Surveillance cameras capture a man, identified as Julian Miller, of Detroit, pouring gasoline inside a Detroit gas station and lighting it on fire with a blowtorch on June 20, 2023.

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly pouring gasoline inside a Detroit gas station and lighting it, starting a fire Tuesday that injured a clerk.

Detroit resident Julian Miller is accused of dumping a garbage can full of gas and lighting it on fire using a blowtorch inside a Sunoco gas station in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen Roads. The Tuesday, June 20, fire injured an on-duty clerk, a 27-year-old man from Dearborn.

Miller was reportedly arrested by Detroit police later the same day. The entire situation was captured by surveillance cameras.

The clerk was taken to the hospital by first responders, officials said. His exact injuries were not revealed, but authorities said Tuesday he was expected to survive.

The building sustained significant damage in the fire. You can see the damage in the video reports below.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Miller is being charged with several crimes, including:

Assault with intent to murder.

First-degree arson.

Placing an explosive near a property and causing physical injury.

Placing an explosive near a property and causing property damage.

Assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Arson - preparation to burn a real property resulting in injury.

Arson - preparation to burn a property - $20,000 or more.

Malicious destruction of a building -- $20,000 or more.

Felonious assault.

Miller was set to be arraigned Friday morning. A mug shot had not yet been provided.

“This seems to be developing into another dangerous trend at Detroit area gas stations. It is a massive understatement to say that arson at a gas station is not a good idea, said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. “We will vigorously prosecute anyone that is found responsible for this absurd behavior and will also explore necessary legislative changes to the law regarding arsons specifically at gas stations.”

