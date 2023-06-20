Clerk hurt after trash can full of gas dumped inside Detroit gas station, set on fire

An employee was hurt when a suspect set a gas station on fire on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – A gas station clerk was injured early Tuesday when an unknown suspect dumped gasoline inside the Detroit business and set it on fire.

Detroit police say an employee at a Sunoco gas station in the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen Roads was hurt Tuesday, June 20, from a fire set inside the building. An unidentified suspect reportedly emptied a garbage can full of gasoline inside the building, and then set it on fire.

The clerk was hospitalized for their injuries, but is expected to survive, officials said. Their identity was not provided.

The fire appears to have caused significant damage to the building, as well.

Police are still working to identify the person who started the fire. A description of the suspect was not provided. The gas station is monitored under the city’s Project Green Light, so investigators are hoping the high quality surveillance video will help lead them to the suspect.

No other details have been provided at this time.