Hundreds attend hearing in Rochester to censor school board member after field trip goes awry

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Hundreds of people attended a hearing to censure school board member Andrew Weaver who was in trouble for his social media post and cable news appearances after a field trip went awry.

The standing-room-only hearing occurred Thursday (June 22) in Rochester.

“I am angry that Mr. Weaver is seemingly incapable of learning anything from this experience and that he continues to deflect the blame to others,” said Linda Key

Weaver posted online and went on cable TV complaining about a Hart Middle School band trip to Detroit, ending with the kids going to a pizza place.

The problem was that it didn’t have enough seats for all the students, so they were moved upstairs into a lounge that was not in use but had dancing poles, a bar, and liquor ads.

Pictures that were taken of the kids in the lounge were shared all over the place.

“From the start, Mr. Wever’s position as a trustee could’ve been used to seek understanding,” said teacher Amy Rever-Oberle. “Instead, he allowed a false narrative about our school to be spread. Every new post he shared about this story has poured salt into a barely healed wound over and over again for months.”

Multiple union complaints came against Weaver from Hart staff who said they were harassed and threatened after his media appearances and that he didn’t reach out to them to clarify what occurred.

Weaver claimed that sharing the information wasn’t to draw attention to himself but to talk about bad district policy because parents were not notified about the whole ordeal.

“It’s just posturing, and it’s not going to work,” said a man. “Why don’t we as a board start working on problems and stop trying to control the narrative?”

Before Weaver was voted on to the school board, he was a critic of the school’s administration and the school board to the point that the sitting superintendent had been on leave for a substantial amount of time, claiming the school board hadn’t protected him.

The voting process continued after the airing of Local 4s broadcast.