Farmington Public Schools plans to save families up to $700 with elimination of participation fees

FARMINGTON, Mich. – Farmington Public Schools (FPS) plans to save families up to $700 by eliminating Pay to Participate fees starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Schools across Michigan have had the fees which cover referees and equipment for well over a decade.

Parents were excited about the announcement as FPS took a significant step to eliminate barriers for their children.

“We see this as one more step to eliminate barriers for students to be able to participate in the athletic program during their time in Farmington Public Schools,” said Superintendent Christopher Delgado. “We know that when students are connected to their schools through extracurricular activities, they perform better academically.”

Delgado continued:

“We thank all of our families who have contributed to the athletic program over the years through the Pay to Participate program, as it helped the district through some tough economic times.”

FPS Director of Athletics and School Safety Thomas Shelton talked about how athletic programs teach students life lessons.

“Participation in school athletic programs teaches life-long skills of collaboration, persistence, hard work, and commitment,” said Shelton. “As an athletic department, we are thrilled that the ability to pay the participation fee will no longer present a barrier for students who may otherwise be willing to participate and take a risk.”

Shelton continued:

“I sincerely believe that this will allow more students to fully participate in our athletic programs, ultimately benefiting them as individuals as well as our FPS community. We are proud to be among only a few in the County who will not require Pay to Participate fees.”

Budget items were presented in the 2023-24 budget that was voted on by the Board of Education Tuesday (June 20).