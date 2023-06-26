‘It’s been really lovely’: Rooftop garden celebrates Arab American culture, history in Dearborn

The Arab American National Museum has a new living exhibit rooted in the history of the Arab American community in Metro Detroit.

It’s a rooftop garden called Al-Hadiqa: AANM Heritage Garden.

“I’m hoping that they, especially Arab Americans who come to visit, I’m hoping they feel seen in their experiences, both within their own individual culture and within the culture of the Dearborn-Detroit community,” said Arab American National Museum Curatorial Specialist Dean Nasreddine.

The garden features plants that reflect the culture and history of Arab Americans.

“A lot of Arabs cultivate their own gardens,” Nasreddine said. “I grew up in my mother’s garden. And that seems like a very universal experience to be sent out to the garden to pick herbs or vegetables.”

Throughout the garden, along with the plants, are stories of 10 Metro Detroit Arab Americans. Visitors can use their phones to scan a QR code to hear their stories.

“You are hearing it straight from the people whose gardens provided these plants for us,” Nasreddine said.

The museum hopes to bring the garden back each year to highlight different stories to showcase the diversity of the Arab American community in Metro Detroit.

“It’s just been really lovely to see the reactions of people who come up to see the garden,” Nasreddine said.

The museum is open to visitors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

Click here to hear the stories featured in the garden.