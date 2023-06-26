Michigan gas prices down $1.55 on average from this time last year

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan – AAA announced today that Michigan’s average gas price is $1.55 lower than it was at the same time last year.

The average price per gallon in Michigan today is $3.52, which is 6 cents lower than last week and 11 cents lower than in May. This adds up to around $52 for each full 15-gallon tank of gas -- around $26 lower than the highest point of June 2022, on average.

While prices have been erratic this summer, the lower cost of oil is leaving Michigan prices around 6 cents below the national average. This will likely lead to an Independence Day with prices far lower than the $4.94 they were at on July 4, 2022.

The state’s highest averages are in Metro Detroit and Marquette, at $3.61, and Ann Arbor at $3.57. The cheapest average prices are in Flint at $3.42, and Saginaw and Benton Harbor at $3.43.

Drivers can use the following ways to save gas:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Look online for the best prices.

Remember some stations charge less of those who pay in cash.

Remove extra weight in vehicles.

Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding.

Enroll in saving programs at your preferred station.

AAA members who enroll can save up to 5 cents per gallon. For more information, click here.