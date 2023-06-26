70º

Michigan gas prices down $1.55 on average from this time last year

Drivers paying about $26 less per tank than in June 2022, on average

Joseph Goral, Digital News Intern

A gas pump. (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Michigan – AAA announced today that Michigan’s average gas price is $1.55 lower than it was at the same time last year.

The average price per gallon in Michigan today is $3.52, which is 6 cents lower than last week and 11 cents lower than in May. This adds up to around $52 for each full 15-gallon tank of gas -- around $26 lower than the highest point of June 2022, on average.

While prices have been erratic this summer, the lower cost of oil is leaving Michigan prices around 6 cents below the national average. This will likely lead to an Independence Day with prices far lower than the $4.94 they were at on July 4, 2022.

The state’s highest averages are in Metro Detroit and Marquette, at $3.61, and Ann Arbor at $3.57. The cheapest average prices are in Flint at $3.42, and Saginaw and Benton Harbor at $3.43.

Drivers can use the following ways to save gas:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Look online for the best prices.
  • Remember some stations charge less of those who pay in cash.
  • Remove extra weight in vehicles.
  • Avoid aggressive acceleration and speeding.
  • Enroll in saving programs at your preferred station.

AAA members who enroll can save up to 5 cents per gallon. For more information, click here.

