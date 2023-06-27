Michigan man wins $353,000 lottery jackpot over morning coffee

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A Michigan man said his lottery ticket woke him up much faster than his coffee one morning when he learned he had won more than $350,000.

The 70-year-old Mason County man bought his winning Fantasy 5 ticket at the Meijer on West U.S. 10 in Ludington.

He matched the numbers from the June 13 drawing: 14-18-20-25-37.

“I play Fantasy 5 a lot, and I always check the winning numbers in the morning while I’m drinking coffee,” he said. “When I saw I had matched all five numbers, I did a triple take and kept looking at my ticket and the winning numbers. Seeing how much I won woke me up way faster than my coffee did. It was very exciting and a great feeling.”

The man went to Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his $353,667 prize and chose to remain anonymous.

He plans to help his family and save the rest of the money.