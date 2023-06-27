Pepsi to bring cola-infused condiment to Comerica Park

Pepsi Colachup will be available July 4, at four different MLB ballparks. Photo courtesy of PepsiCo

DETROIT – Pepsi is bringing their first cola-infused condiment to Comerica Park this Fourth of July with the help of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Consulting, the beverage corporation announced today.

The condiment, called Pepsi Colachup, will be available at a sampling cart in section 139 when the Tigers play the A’s on July 4. The Tigers are one of four teams featuring the condiment at their stadium.

The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog,” said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. “It’s a whole new way to enjoy two American classics.”

Those who cannot make the game get a free Pepsi by purchasing a hotdog with Pepsi at any food or service station. Customers can text “FREEPEPSI” to 81234, and upload a picture of their receipt that shows a hotdog and Pepsi to get reimbursed the cost of a 20oz Pepsi product via PayPal, Venmo or a digital retailer gift card.