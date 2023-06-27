Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Nakaiya Sailor was last seen Monday (June 23) wearing a purple bonnet type hat, white shirt and black sweatpants.

Nakaiya Sailor Details Age 15 Height 5′2″ Hair Brown ponytail Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage