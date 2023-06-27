Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Nakaiya Sailor was last seen Monday (June 23) wearing a purple bonnet type hat, white shirt and black sweatpants.
|Nakaiya Sailor
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Brown ponytail
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.