Organization lends helping hand to family of 7 living in less-than-ideal home in Detroit

DETROIT – A family of seven is asking for help while living in a less-than-ideal place after a fire severely damaged their home months ago in Detroit.

Somehow, the family has still been able to make the house a home.

“It’s been real rough,” said Khahil Bankston. “It’s been a hard struggle. We’ve been making the best out of what we can do.”

To say it’s been a struggle would be an understatement for Bankston, his wife, and their five kids ever since their Tracey Street home caught fire in February.

“When I play back the footage on my camera from the surveillance, it started underneath our bed,” Bankston said. “All you saw was flashes, you know.”

After relocating with loved ones for a short time, the family had to do the unthinkable and move back into the charred structure.

“We ended up having to come back. Now we’re just trying to make it work,” Bankston said.

That includes laying wood down in certain places and making the most of all they have.

“This is where me and the wife and the smallest, we’ve been here on the blow-up bed,” Bankston said. “And the front room got another two blow-up beds. Me and the wife, we’ve been doing everything on our own. Everything.”

With both being unemployed on top of not having homeowners insurance, it’s getting a lot more difficult to take care of the children.

“It’s hard hearing them wish that they had their home back and their rooms and toys and clothes and shoes,” Bankston said. “All the things that they had normally. It takes a toll on you after a minute, you know. You try to be strong for them, but it’s hard.”

At least one organization, Grandmother’s Touch, has stepped up to help.

Wendy Smith said they’re assisting with clothes, furniture, and food.

“They are humble, and they are doing what they got to do to keep their family together,” said Wendy. “But at the same token, they need some help.”

In the end, it’s the sense of normalcy that’s missing the most.

“I would just love for us to be in a home again,” Bankston said. “A home where the kids can run free, and we ain’t got to worry about being rained on.”

The Bankstons are mainly worried about getting some help before winter rolls around.

Click here if you would like to help support this family.