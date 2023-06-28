‘We are turning this city from blight to beauty’: Roosevelt Park in Corktown reopens after renovations

DETROIT – The transformation of Roosevelt Park in Corktown has been completed.

The park sits in the shadow of the train depot, which is currently amid its transformation into Ford Motor Company’s innovation center.

“We are turning this city from blight to beauty,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

The project cost six million dollars, with five million coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It had to have been the ugliest park in the City of Detroit, but because of President Biden and the American Rescue Plan, the City of Detroit has money to do the things we wouldn’t otherwise do,” Duggan said.

The 13-acre park now features picnic tables, swinging benches, paved walking paths, benches, grass, and flowers.

As Ford redevelops the train depot, which is expected to open in 2024, Duggan said other projects are also in the works.

“Very shortly, 14th Street is going to be the first street in America where the street charges your electric vehicle as you drive,” Duggan said.

Former city council member who lives in Corktown, Sheila Cockrel, said, “I live in the area, I grew up in this area, so I experienced this park in its earlier heyday and certainly experiencing it now; this is an absolutely wonderful investment by the city of Detroit.”

Bob Roberts of Corktown Business Association believes the park is an asset to an already growing community.

“By the end of this year, we would have doubled the number of residents in Corktown still with one park and two play lots, so that’s why this park is so important to Corktown,” said Roberts.