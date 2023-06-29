7 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels

Several Michigan beaches are closed heading into the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has closed seven Michigan beaches for high bacteria levels, as of June 29.

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff or the cause is listed as unknown.

Here are the 7 Michigan beaches listed (as of June 29, 2023):

Michigan has a total of 1,244 public beaches and 574 private beaches. You can visit EGLE’s website to find the latest updates on beach closures.