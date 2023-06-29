Ambulance delayed responding to scene of deadly shooting in Superior Township

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A long wait for an ambulance caused confusion and frustration in Superior Township after a man was shot.

A man was shot at an apartment complex in Superior Township. First responders were frustrated that a Huron Valley EMS crew was taking so long to get to the scene so they called in an EMS crew from Canton to see who would get there first.

Darian Taylor, 30, was shot in the back and killed, according to family members. Within moments, Superior Township fire crews were on the scene giving Taylor CPR and trying to save his life. Washtenaw County sheriff’s deputies were also quick to arrive.

Huron Valley Ambulance was also dispatched but did not arrive right away. The closest ambulance was on a priority call that came out just before the shooting happened.

Another Huron Valley crew was dispatched from the headquarters in Pittsfield Township. First responders were frustrated and asked for an EMS crew from Canton to come.

Huron Valley arrived in 17 minutes. Taylor was dead by the time they arrived. Taylor’s family said the gunman has not been located.