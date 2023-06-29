Kent County man wins $25,000 a year for life in Michigan Lottery

KENT COUNTY, Mich. – A Kent county man won $25,000 each year for life last week playing the Michigan Lottery.

Steven Frederick, 67, bought the winning ticket at a J&H Family Store in Belmont.

“I have been playing Lucky for Life for several years and I always play the same numbers,” Frederick said. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing, and when I saw I’d won $25,000 a year for life, I shouted in excitement: ‘It’s about time!’”

Frederick chose to receive his winnings in a one-time payment of $390,000 instead of $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years. He plans to use his winnings to purchase a home.

“When I showed my wife how much we’d won, she also started hollering with excitement,” Frederick said. “I have been playing these numbers for years, and I am thrilled they finally paid off.”

Lucky for Life ticket prizes range from $3 to $1,000 per day for life. Drawings take place everyday at 10:38 p.m.