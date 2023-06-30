California man found dead in Wayne County inside semi truck with smashed windows

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A California man was found dead in Wayne County inside a semi truck with smashed windows, and police believe another semi driver is to blame.

Officers from Van Buren Township were called around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, to the 10800 block of Belleville Road.

The caller told police that a semi truck was parked in the back, and both side windows of the cab had been broken out.

When officials checked the cab, they found the body of a 48-year-old man from California. He had been killed by a gunshot, they said.

Surveillance video showed a confrontation between the 48-year-old and another man. The argument escalated, and the other man pulled out a handgun and shot the 48-year-old, according to authorities.

Police believe the shooter is a semi truck driver.

Detectives identified the license plate and called the company that owns the semi in question. They learned the truck was scheduled to be elsewhere in Van Buren Township later that day.

Officials tracked down the truck, searched inside, and found what they believe to be the murder weapon. The driver was arrested and taken to the Van Buren Police Department to await charges.

The investigation continues.