Detroit’s Greektown gets $20M to redesign busy Monroe Street: Here’s the plan

The busy Monroe Street stretch in Detroit’s Greektown is a step closer to a major makeover ,thanks to new funding from the state of Michigan.

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership says they’ve been awarded $20 million by the state to finish a redesign of Monroe Street, a plan that includes making the streetscape more pedestrian friendly. The funding was part of the state budget just passed in Lansing.

The group says the redesign will also increase safety, provide maximum program flexibility, and celebrate the rich cultural and historic heritage of Greektown. It will be the first shared streetscape in Downtown Detroit of this scale with the ability to be completely pedestrianized.

The redesign encompasses four blocks of Monroe Street from Randolph Street to the I-375 Service Drive.

“The pedestrian-first redesign of Monroe Street will create a broad palette of experiences through the heart of Greektown and reinforce the district’s role as the gateway to Detroit. Monroe Street sees some of the highest pedestrian traffic of any place in the City and our public engagement through the design process overwhelmingly indicated support for closures to vehicles that are both planned and programmed,” said Melanie Markowicz, Executive Director of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

The new configuration includes one centered driving lane when open to vehicular traffic, an expanded pedestrian walk, and ability for outdoor cafes for the entire length of Monroe Street. Bollards, trees, planters, and street furniture all reinforce the edge of the pedestrian zone for drivers traveling the corridor. When the street is closed to vehicular traffic, it becomes a pedestrian only plaza, allowing more outdoor dining, flexible programming, and easier pedestrian movement

The redesign plans include:

Prioritizing pedestrians and outdoor cafés by creating wide sidewalks and ensuring accessibility.

Providing a flexible curb-less road that can be quickly and easily shut down to vehicular traffic.

Promoting safety, slow traffic speeds, and reduce reckless driving with reduced driving lanes.

Reallocating parking, loading and pick-up/drop-off zones along Monroe Street and its side streets.

Creating gateways into the community that can be seen from Campus Martius and from the east.

Utilizing a consistent and durable set of attractive amenities and premium paving materials.

Supporting a diverse set of users and family friendly programming.

Improving light distribution along the corridor.

Significantly expanding the tree canopy.

Promoting hospitality in all aspects of the design.

Celebrating culture, heritage, and art.

Monroe Streetscape Rendering (Greektown Neighborhood Partnership)

