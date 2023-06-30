Michigan ER doctor warns of the dangers of fireworks, offers safety tips

It’s the 4th of July weekend, which means fireworks will be on display across the night sky. While there are lots of options for public displays of fireworks, many people will opt to buy and set off their own.

If you are one of these people, make sure you’re doing so with caution. According to Consumer Product Safety Commission data, firework-related injuries increased by 25% between 2006 and 2021.

In 2022 alone, ERs across the country treated over 10,000 people in relation to firework injuries with 73% of them coming in the weeks before and after the 4th of July. Eleven people died as a result of fireworks.

Dr. Brad Uren, an emergency physician from University of Michigan Health, is warning people about the seriousness of these injuries.

“I’ve seen severe burns. I’ve seen people lose eyes. I’ve even seen fatalities related especially again to those larger mortar-style fireworks. So, the range of injuries is quite broad, and all the more reason to be very, very careful around fireworks.”

Many of the injuries Dr. Uren and other ER physicians see across the country are preventable. One strategy is to make sure you’re buying your fireworks from a reputable supplier. If you buy from someone or somewhere off the beaten path, you could be setting yourself up for disaster.

You also want to make sure you’re being as careful as possible when you plan your firework display.

“I think it’s important when you’re setting off fireworks that you allow plenty of space separating the fireworks from any spectators,” Dr. Uren said. “That also goes for separating fireworks from each other, from one firework to the next, so that any misfire does not affect another firework and perhaps result in a secondary explosion.”

Sparklers are also an area of concern, especially with children. They burn at a very high temperature which can cause serious burns. According to CPSC, sparklers were responsible for 46% of reported firework injuries in 2022.

Dr. Uren advises all children to be carefully supervised and wear closed-toe shoes. He also says to have a bucket of water nearby to dunk the sparkler in after it’s used.

Be extra cautious this holiday season to avoid any harm done to you, your family, and your friends.

Fireworks injuries and deaths 2022 report infographic. (CPSC)

Visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website to learn more.