Private Selection frozen fruit sold at Kroger recalled for possible listeria: What to know

Frozen fruit products sold under the Private Selection brand name at Kroger stores are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.

The frozen fruit products are linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta (Sunrise Growers). Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of listeria include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The products were distributed to Kroger stores in several states, including Michigan, from Nov. 6, 2022, to March 16, 2023. People should check their freezers for the recalled product. Do not eat it. Either throw the product away or return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers can request a refund by calling Kroger Customer Connect at 800-632-6900, option 1. The line is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until midnight and on weekends from 7 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

There have been no illnesses linked to this voluntary recall.

Topical mango chunks

Tropical mango chunks. (FDA)

This recall involves Private Selection brand 48oz bags of tropical mango chunks. The code is UPC 0 11110 84663 1.

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202171

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202172

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202182

BEST IF USED BY 04/30/24 T2 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202183

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202225

BEST IF USED BY 05/04/24 T1 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202229

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202236

BEST IF USED BY 05/07/24 T4 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2202241

BEST IF USED BY 07/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF MEXICO F2300116

Strawberry, mango, and pineapple blend

Strawberry, mango, and pineapple blend (FDA)

This recall involves Private Selection brand 16 oz bags of the strawberry, mango, and pineapple blend. The code is UPC 0 11110 87853 3.

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202174

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T4 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202185

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T2 PRODUCT OF USA, COSTARICA & MEXICO F2202227

BEST IF USED 05/28/24 T2 PRODUCT OF PERU, MEXICO & COSTA RICA F2202332

Classic fruit medley

Classic fruit medley (FDA)

This recall involves Private Selection brand 48 oz bags of the classic fruit medley. The code is UPC 0 11110 82026 6.

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTARICA F2202213

BEST IF USED 05/03/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202220

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202226

BEST IF USED 05/04/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202230

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202268

BEST IF USED 05/10/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, PERU, CHILE & COSTA RICA F2202273

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202319

BEST IF USED 05/18/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA, MEXICO, CHILE, PERU & COSTA RICA F2202325

Blueberries, strawberries, and mangoes

Blueberries, strawberries, and mangoes. (FDA)

This recall involves Private Selection brand 48 oz bags of blueberries, strawberries, and mangoes. The code is UPC 0 11110 89623 0.

Date Codes:

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202173

BEST IF USED 04/30/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202184

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202235

BEST IF USED 05/07/24 T3 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202240

BEST IF USED 05/08/24 T6 PRODUCT OF USA & MEXICO F2202247

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

What is Listeria?

Listeria, or Listeriosis, is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

It is estimated that around 1,600 people get listeriosis each year and about 260 of them die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of intestinal illness

Intestinal illness is not often diagnosed because laboratories do not often test stool samples for Listeria.

Symptoms usually start within 24 hours after eating contaminated food. The symptoms usually last one to three days.

The symptoms are usually mild, but some people with intestinal illness develop invasive illness, which can be more severe.

Symptoms of intestinal illness include:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Symptoms of invasive illness

Invasive illness means the bacteria have spread beyond the intestines. Symptoms of invasive illness usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria.

People who are pregnant may experience different symptoms than people who are not pregnant. Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, and some pregnant people never even have symptoms.

Infection during pregnancy usually leads to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are pregnant may experience the following symptoms:

Fever

Flu-like symptoms

Muscle aches

Fatigue

Symptoms in people who are not pregnant can be severe. Almost 1 in 20 non-pregnant people with invasive listeriosis die.

People who are not pregnant may experience the following symptoms: