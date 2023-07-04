Pickup driver kills man while driving recklessly through traffic after Monroe County fireworks show

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 23-year-old pickup truck driver killed a man while driving recklessly through traffic after a fireworks show in Monroe County, officials said.

The crash happened at 11:01 p.m. Monday, July 3, on State Park Drive, southeast of Durocher Street, in Frenchtown Township.

Police said a 35-year-old Monroe man was walking northwest in the southeast lane of State Park Drive with one other person.

At the time, the southeast lane was being used to reduce traffic congestion from cars leaving the Sterling State Park fireworks show, according to authorities. There were barricades and officers directing drivers northeast into the southeast lane toward North Dixie Highway.

While he was walking in the roadway, the man was struck by a black 2014 Ford F-150. Officials said the truck was “being recklessly operated” by a 23-year-old Monroe man.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian landed in the middle of the street. He was rushed to Corewell Health Hospital in Trenton, where he died from his injuries.

Officials arrested the pickup driver and took him to the Monroe County Jail. Charges are pending.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7274, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.