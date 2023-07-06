Morning 4: A timeline of Lansing kidnapping, Detroit discovery of missing toddler Wynter Cole Smith -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

An attack, an Amber Alert, and days of searching: Timeline of Wynter Cole Smith’s abduction, discovery

The days-long Amber Alert for Wynter Cole Smith came to an end Wednesday night when Detroit police found her body in an overgrown alley.

The 2-year-old girl had been missing for nearly three full days at the time of the discovery.

Here’s a timeline of everything that happened.

Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over handwritten wills 5 years after her death

Five years after her death, the final wishes of music superstar Aretha Franklin are still unsettled. An unusual trial begins next Monday to determine which of two handwritten wills, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled.

The Queen of Soul, who had four sons, did not have a formal, typewritten will in place, despite years of health problems and efforts to get one done. But under Michigan law, it’s still possible to treat other documents -- with scribbles, scratch-outs and hard-to-read passages -- as her commands.

Read the report here.

Gunman barricaded inside Ypsilanti Township home after stabbing 44-year-old to death, police say

A gunman is barricaded inside an Ypsilanti Township apartment after stabbing a 44-year-old to death, officials said.

See more here.

Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there

Earth’s average temperature on Wednesday remained at an unofficial record high set the day before, the latest grim milestone in a week that has seen series of climate-change-driven extremes.

The average global temperature was 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition. That matched a record set Tuesday, and came after a previous record of 62.6 degrees Fahrenheit was set Monday.

Learn more here.