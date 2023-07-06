Scattered showers, storms possible in Metro Detroit: What to know

4Warn Weather – Welcome to Thursday!

Thursday starts with a muggy morning after the toasty Wednesday we had.

Numerous showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue generally north of I-69 through the mid-morning hours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected today due to a cold front slowly moving through the area.

We could see a light shower develop across Metro Detroit during the morning. However, widespread scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms are more likely leading into the early afternoon hours.

Severe weather is not expected, but small hail and gusty winds may occur with the strongest storms.

Rain chances will diminish once the cooler air takes hold later this evening. Highs today will be in the low 80s, closer to average.

Tonight’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Lows Thursday night will be cooler than the last few nights, as we dip into the low 60s with clearing skies.

Dry Friday

Dry and sunny conditions will return with high pressure Friday, along with relief from the heat and humidity. Highs will peak around 80 degrees.

Those 80-degree highs will last through the middle of the next week.

There is a chance for severe storms on Saturday, though the chances aren’t very high. Our region is under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather Saturday.

Otherwise, conditions look to remain dry until mid-next week.

