Port Huron man who won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan Lottery chooses lump sum

A Port Huron man won $25,000 a year for life in May playing the Michigan Lottery.

Brian Karnasiewicz, 44, said he was eager to cash his ticket, but decided to wait so he could plan what to do with his winnings. He ultimately chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $390,000 instead of annual payments of $25,000 for at least 20 years.

“I started checking off numbers one by one and was excited when I had four numbers for a $200 prize,” Karnasiewicz said. “When I checked off the fifth number to win $25,000 a year for life, I was in shock. I kept looking at the winning numbers and my ticket to make sure I was reading it right.”

Karnasiewicz plans to use the money to purchase a home and invest. He bought the winning ticket at a Spirits Shoppe in Port Huron.

Lucky For Life tickets offer prizes ranging from $3 to $1,000 each day for life. Drawings take place at 10:38 p.m. every day.