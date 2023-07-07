Community activists hold vigil to honor life of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Community activists held a vigil to honor the life of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith after her body was found dumped in an overgrown alley on Detroit’s east side Wednesday night.

“Raise your hands if you were impacted by what happened to baby Wynter,” said activist Oliver Gantt.

The whole crowd raised their hands for the toddler who was abducted from Lansing Sunday (July 2) night.

Officials say Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, from Detroit, stabbed and sexually assaulted Wynter’s mother before abducting the little girl.

Her cause of death has not been released yet, and Trice isn’t talking.

Pastor Mo, a long-time activist in the city trying to curb violence, made an impassioned plea to cherish and care for women and children.

“It isn’t about race and color, but I want it to be known that we do not condone this BS around here,” said Mo, his voice shaking with rage. “To all our young kings, I want you to look at this and make an oath to yourself that you will become a man of standard and love your sisters and your daughters and use this to push back; you will not have violence against women.”

Wynter’s family will be holding a vigil Friday (July 7) night near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue, but one of the families did come to thank people for coming out Thursday night.

“We’d like to thank you,” said Family member LaSanya Brown. “We are so grateful for all of you, your support, your love, your concern but most of all for your prayers.”

