Family of Wynter Cole Smith releases statement after 2-year-old’s body found in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. – The family of Wynter Cole Smith has released a statement after the 2-year-old girl’s body was found in a Detroit alley nearly three days into an Amber Alert.

Wynter was found by Detroit police around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the area of Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue. She had been missing for two and a half days.

READ: Timeline of Wynter Cole Smith’s disappearance and discovery

Here’s the full statement:

We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter’s brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily, and we will grieve her death forever. We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion, and professionalism. In remembering Wynter, we believe that it is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We asked the state legislature and Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison, as they are tragically a threat to all of us. The family is planning a vigil in Wynter’s memory for tomorrow evening -- Friday, July 7 -- at 6 p.m., and we welcome the public to pray with us. Bsharah Public Relations on behalf of Wynter Cole Smith's family

A vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Knodell Street and Erwin Avenue in Detroit, which is near First Church of the Redeemed on Van Dyke Avenue. The family said members of the public are welcome.

Lansing stabbing

Lansing police were called at 11:19 p.m. Sunday to Wynter’s home in the 3000 block of BeauJardin Drive.

Officials said Rashad Maleek Trice, 26, of Detroit, showed up at the home and stabbed Wynter’s 22-year-old mother multiple times. The woman was able to escape from the house and call for help from a neighbor.

Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee said when officers arrived at the home, Trice, Wynter, and the mother’s white 2013 Chevrolet Impala were gone.

Wynter’s 1-year-old brother was still at the home, unharmed, police said.

Wynter was officially reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Amber Alert leads to arrest

An Amber Alert was issued for Wynter around 2 a.m. Monday, and it included information about Trice and the stolen Impala.

St. Clair Shores police said they spotted the car around 4:45 a.m. Monday in the area of 9 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

When an officer tried to pull him over, Trice sped off, according to authorities. He crashed into another police car in the area of Little Mack Avenue and 10 Mile Road, police said.

One officer from inside the car was treated for injuries and discharged.

Police said Trice actively resisted arrest while being taken into custody at the crash scene. He was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash, according to officials.

Wynter was not with Trice when police took him into custody.

Sosebee said Trice was being held at a Detroit hospital under the supervision of Lansing police officers. Once he’s medically cleared, he’ll be brought back to Ingham County.

Trice charged

Trice was arraigned Wednesday in the hospital.

He is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence (second offense), unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault.

He is charged as a violent habitual fourth offender. Additional charges linked to Wynter’s disappearance are possible, pending the rest of the investigation.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 13, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 20.

Trice is being held without bond.

Child’s body found

Trice was not cooperative with police throughout the investigation, but his cellphone revealed where he went between the attack in Lansing and his eventual arrest in St. Clair Shores.

Officials went through the data from his phone and identified various areas around Metro Detroit where he drove and spent time. One of those areas was I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue.

FBI agents and Detroit police officers spent 4-5 hours on the grid search before finding Wynter’s body in an alley near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue on the city’s east side.