Police seek person of interest involved in armed robbery of Dunham’s Sports in Monroe County

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a person of interest that was involved in an armed robbery of Dunham’s Sports in Monroe County.

The incident occurred Thursday (July 6) at 2149 North Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township.

Officials say Ray Edward Vanlandingham, 55, has been identified as a person of interest, and detectives believe he is in the area of Monroe and or Frenchtown Township.

Police have issued a warning for the public to contact 911 immediately if the 55-year-old man is seen or if anyone has information on his location.

Vanlandingham should not be approached because he has a history of violent crimes and is listed as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.