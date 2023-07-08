Man who threatened to kill his attorney, judge on social media arrested by Oakland County police

A New Hudson man who posted messages on social media threatening to kill his court-appointed attorney and a Novi District Court judge after missing a court date Wednesday has been arrested.

Jordan Worrall, 31, was taken into custody Friday (July 7) shortly after 11 a.m. after detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team tracked him to Grayling Street in Lyon Township, where the mother of Worrall’s daughter said he posted the threats.

Police arrested the 33-year-old after a short struggle with detectives, during which he punched one detective in the face several times, causing broken facial bones.

“This clearly unhinged and violent individual is thankfully in custody due to the dedicated work of a variety of agencies, especially our Fugitive Apprehension Team,” said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “I look forward to him being held fully accountable for his actions.”

Worrall avoided officials for two days since he failed to appear in court Wednesday on a fleeing and eluding charge issued by Novi police.

The court was made aware of the threat, and the judge set a $1 million bond for the 33-year-old.

He was seen later Wednesday driving his pickup truck through the courthouse parking lot on Grand River in Novi.

Novi police pursued Worrall through Wixom and Commerce Township before the pursuit ended in Milford.

Worrall issued two additional felony charges, including making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime.