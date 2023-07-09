67º

Police: No guns, just pepper spray involved in Great Lakes Crossing incident

Auburn Hills police respond to assault Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Police responded to an assault at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills on Saturday afternoon, but no guns were involved, officials report.

Auburn Hills police say they responded to an assault and battery on the evening of Saturday, July 9. Authorities did not give specific details about the incident and where exactly it took place in the shopping center.

Police did say that there were no guns involved, and no shots were fired at the mall Saturday, despite some shoppers reporting that they heard loud bangs. Some patrons reported seeing people running through the mall.

One of the parties involved in the incident used pepper spray, Auburn Hills police said. Those hit with the pepper spray were reportedly treated by paramedics.

No other details have been provided at this time.

