Sponsors needed to help people with disabilities ride Woodward Dream Cruise in style

FERNDALE, Mich. – Metro Detroit’s Woodward Dream Cruise isn’t for another month, but when you’re in the business of making dreams come true like one nonprofit, preparation is already underway.

Every year, Danny’s Miracle Angel Network Foundation helps children and adults with disabilities get into a drop top and cruise down Woodward Avenue for free. The initiative is called Dreams Come True on Woodward Avenue, and they are looking for sponsors.

For participants like Shannon Szymanski, cruising in a sports car is something that wasn’t thought to be possible. She has cerebral palsy, and initially wasn’t expected to live past 24 hours.

“I have to be locked down in my wheelchair in a handicapped vehicle. I’ve had to do it all my life,” Szymanski said. “So, anytime I can get in the front seat, it just makes me feel like my disability is gone.”

DMAN Foundation makes it possible for Szymanski and others to ride the route of the cruise -- but not without financial support from the community.

“They have physical therapists, occupational therapists; they have just a bunch of different people helping those getting out of cars. So, those who are in wheelchairs and are locked down in a handicapped vehicle can enjoy everything like everybody else,” Szymanski said. “And we burn rubber.”

Between the mechanical lifts and medical professionals, it costs about $100 to get someone with disabilities into one of these cars. This year marks the initiative’s 11th year, and this will be Szymanski’s 10th year participating.

She said every dollar someone gives goes to making others like her smile.

“I 1,000% know that you will not regret it,” Szymanski said. “And you will keep coming back year after year to help DMAN support those in need.”

Click here to learn more about donating or volunteering to drive for Dreams Come True on Woodward Avenue. You can also call 248-459-1340.