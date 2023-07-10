Madonna postpones show at Little Caesars Arena after ICU stay

Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 Celebration tour due to serious bacterial infection and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Madonna’s Celebration Tour performance that was scheduled for Aug. 5 at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed, Live Nation confirmed on Monday.

The decision comes after the singer spent several days in an intensive care unit last month for a “serious bacterial infection.” The performance at Little Caesars Arena is one of 41 North American performances to be postponed.

Fans are encouraged to keep their Aug. 5 tickets because they will be valid for the new dates once they are announced.

The singer will perform in Chicago, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and other cities. The tour is currently scheduled to begin this October in Europe.