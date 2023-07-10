Tractor runs over, kills Monroe County man after accelerating during maintenance

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – A 65-year-old Monroe County man was killed Sunday when the tractor he was doing maintenance on went into gear and drove over him, police report.

At around 2:56 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, a Temperance, Michigan man was working on his John Deere Loader Backhoe JD300 Tractor at a home on Summerfield Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor went into gear and accelerated for “unknown reasons” during the maintenance.

The tractor struck the 65-year-old man, identified as Elmer Jones, and forced him to the ground and drove over him, officials said. The machine continued moving until it hit a tree and ran into a neighbor’s fence and barn.

Jones was taken to a Toledo hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call police at 734-240-7541.